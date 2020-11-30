UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $5.45 Billion Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,540,677 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,429,129 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up 2.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.69% of Alibaba Group worth $5,450,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. FMR LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,139,029 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,285,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,388,891 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,356,646 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,569,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,526 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 16,916,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,648,788,000 after acquiring an additional 4,102,571 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,427,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,543,411,000 after buying an additional 118,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,549,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,922,654,000 after buying an additional 285,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. UBS Group raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Argus raised their price target on Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.39.

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $11.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $265.15. 618,029 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,523,686. The firm has a market cap of $751.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $169.95 and a 52-week high of $319.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $291.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.06.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

