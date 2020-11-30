UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $602.67 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,490,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 648,747 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of Mondelez International worth $602,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,450,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,931,515,000 after purchasing an additional 744,535 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Mondelez International by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,719,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,753,000 after buying an additional 826,060 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,173,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,742,000 after buying an additional 81,056 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Mondelez International by 9.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,164,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,942,000 after buying an additional 774,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,661,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,133,000 after buying an additional 55,617 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.07. The company had a trading volume of 172,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,080,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.68 and its 200-day moving average is $54.74.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

