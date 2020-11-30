UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $892.75 Million Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,382,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,338 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of Lowe’s Companies worth $892,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,012,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $2,654,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 76,404 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $12,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Truist Securiti lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.63.

Shares of LOW traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $153.12. The stock had a trading volume of 185,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,101,861. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $180.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.38. The company has a market cap of $116.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 228.17%. The business had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

