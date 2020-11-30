UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $922.29 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,283,160 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 83,874 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.60% of Danaher worth $922,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mirova grew its position in Danaher by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 197,237 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $42,471,000 after purchasing an additional 15,617 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,678,000. Rikoon Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Danaher by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Danaher by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 181,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,366,000 after purchasing an additional 97,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 16.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 114,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $24,728,000 after buying an additional 16,609 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Danaher news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 26,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $226.14 per share, with a total value of $6,056,933.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,404,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $543,789,360.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 24,594 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.19, for a total transaction of $5,735,074.86. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 43,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,154,025.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,385 shares of company stock valued at $25,081,562 in the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DHR traded up $4.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $221.65. The company had a trading volume of 54,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,842,361. The company has a market capitalization of $154.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $119.60 and a one year high of $248.32.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DHR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $205.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $234.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Danaher from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Danaher from $209.00 to $272.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Danaher in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.75.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

