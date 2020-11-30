UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $998.22 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,278,079 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 832,767 shares during the period. Intel makes up 0.5% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.47% of Intel worth $998,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FAI Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 390.4% in the 2nd quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 510 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new position in Intel in the third quarter worth $53,000. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of Intel stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.91. 1,382,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,558,232. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.61 and a one year high of $69.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. 140166 raised their price target on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Intel from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.69.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total transaction of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,465.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,837 shares of company stock worth $371,360. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Article: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.