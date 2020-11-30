UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,282,314 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598,856 shares during the period. Facebook makes up approximately 1.7% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.43% of Facebook worth $3,216,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Facebook by 58.2% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Facebook during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Facebook from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. BidaskClub lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their price target on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.84.

Shares of FB traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $274.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,943,719. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $304.67. The stock has a market cap of $791.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $274.22 and its 200 day moving average is $254.03.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 12,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.10, for a total transaction of $3,357,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.64, for a total value of $115,292.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 347,604 shares of company stock worth $95,687,773. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.