UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 1,112,059 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 23.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,841,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,112,059 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.49% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $478,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRILLIANCE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,909,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,498,210 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,091,000 after buying an additional 1,365,541 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 141.5% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,222,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $116,949,000 after buying an additional 1,302,596 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 193.3% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,953,568 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $102,777,000 after buying an additional 1,287,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 3,255,650 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $266,929,000 after buying an additional 1,233,991 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.50, for a total transaction of $5,962,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 788,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,705,227.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,273,050. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.63. 2,428,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,432,145. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.19. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.82, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 33.04% and a net margin of 10.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Truist started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 17th. Northland Securities lowered Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.80.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

