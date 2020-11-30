UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 175,515 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,657,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,515 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Texas Instruments worth $665,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 98.2% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 67.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 22,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.31, for a total transaction of $3,409,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,922,608.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $159.38. The stock had a trading volume of 67,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,278,538. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.26. The stock has a market cap of $145.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $93.09 and a 52-week high of $164.63.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 60.61% and a net margin of 36.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.14.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

