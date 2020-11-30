UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 41,218 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,006,011 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,218 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.56% of The Home Depot worth $1,667,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot in the third quarter valued at $45,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in The Home Depot by 201.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 184 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in The Home Depot by 34.0% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co boosted its position in The Home Depot by 82.6% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in The Home Depot by 51.4% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $1.36 on Monday, reaching $274.63. 135,969 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,776,105. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.21. The company has a market cap of $297.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.11.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.91% and a negative return on equity of 583.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,193 shares of company stock valued at $20,881,210 in the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on HD. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $260.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $306.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of The Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $320.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.06.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

