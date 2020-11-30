UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 436,619 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 12.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,933,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 436,619 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.32% of T-Mobile US worth $449,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in T-Mobile US by 48.4% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 310 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 22,311 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total transaction of $1,701,750.00. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,337,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $140.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $121.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 16th. BidaskClub raised T-Mobile US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a $140.00 price objective on T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.79 on Monday, reaching $131.11. 61,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,569,682. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $132.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.61. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $19.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless services for branded postpaid and prepaid, and wholesale customers in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories; and wirelines services.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.