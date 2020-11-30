UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 443,973 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,987,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 443,973 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of Exxon Mobil worth $480,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter worth $38,000. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% in the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 49.7% in the third quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 2,409 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.55. 1,010,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,747,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $71.37.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.03%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

XOM has been the topic of several research reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

