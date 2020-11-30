UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 536,321 Shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 19.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,250,335 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 536,321 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.77% of VMware worth $466,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in VMware by 0.6% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,874 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in VMware by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,169 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in VMware by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,717 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new position in shares of VMware in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VMware by 24.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 18.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMW traded down $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.81. 26,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,695. VMware, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.00 and a 52 week high of $163.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $124.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.30. The company has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.67.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.22. VMware had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other VMware news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.07, for a total value of $2,341,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,714 shares in the company, valued at $13,360,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy Fliegelman Olli sold 1,348 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $191,820.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,527 shares of company stock valued at $7,423,617 over the last 90 days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of VMware from $170.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on VMware from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on VMware from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp increased their price target on VMware from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on VMware from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.92.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

Read More: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.