UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 758,348 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,326,495 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 758,348 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.22% of Walmart worth $885,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,897.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 82,488 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 79,736 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 587.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,783 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Walmart by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,049 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,553,595,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $151.26. The stock had a trading volume of 146,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,141,161. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.69. The company has a market cap of $429.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WMT. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $157.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.29.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

