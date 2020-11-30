UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 82,001 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,159,470 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 82,001 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.49% of American Tower worth $522,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in shares of American Tower by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 134,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,422,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Partners LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,736,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its position in American Tower by 27.0% during the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 73,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,821,000 after purchasing an additional 15,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in American Tower by 3.6% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 108,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,126,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. 79.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 973 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $248,377.71. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,771.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sharma sold 18,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.94, for a total transaction of $4,774,853.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 231,689 shares in the company, valued at $59,993,549.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,113 shares of company stock worth $5,444,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $229.86. The stock had a trading volume of 40,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,031,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $248.78. The firm has a market cap of $103.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $174.32 and a 12-month high of $272.20.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Tower from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on American Tower from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

