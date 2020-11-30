UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 90,547 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,892,445 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,547 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 0.8% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.47% of NVIDIA worth $1,565,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price (up previously from $525.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $565.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $623.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.13.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 49,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.51, for a total transaction of $27,524,949.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen C. Neal purchased 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $498.23 per share, for a total transaction of $216,730.05. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,974,485.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,654 shares of company stock worth $61,687,595 over the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $526.20. 145,209 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,584,753. The company’s 50-day moving average is $538.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $456.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The company has a market capitalization of $328.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.01, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.59. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $180.68 and a 1 year high of $589.07.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.93% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

See Also: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.