UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 937,809 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,225,458 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 937,809 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications comprises about 0.6% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.44% of Verizon Communications worth $1,084,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.4% during the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Grace Capital bought a new stake in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Verizon Communications by 37.2% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. 64.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VZ shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.28. The stock had a trading volume of 392,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,657,402. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $58.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $250.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.84 and a 52-week high of $62.22.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

Further Reading: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.