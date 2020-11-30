UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,756,709 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 30,094 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.4% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.26% of Alphabet worth $2,574,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,573,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,989,841,000 after purchasing an additional 114,032 shares during the period. First Citizens Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 335 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 21,301 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 884 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 539 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $33.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,753.91. The company had a trading volume of 36,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,049,611. The company has a market capitalization of $1,208.79 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,657.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,525.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,816.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on GOOGL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

