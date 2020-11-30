UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 43,258 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,131,289 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 43,258 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.9% of UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.54% of UnitedHealth Group worth $1,599,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Ossiam raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Argus cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $334.85. The stock had a trading volume of 82,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,113,970. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $187.72 and a 52-week high of $367.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $333.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $310.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

