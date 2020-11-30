UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 76,895 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,347,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 76,895 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.57% of Amgen worth $850,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. raised its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 13,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $242.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMGN stock traded down $5.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $219.79. The stock had a trading volume of 71,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,823,765. Amgen Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.05 and a twelve month high of $264.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $229.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.