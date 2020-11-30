UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,438,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 393,638 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Oracle worth $503,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,623 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $438,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,838 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ORCL traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.55. 301,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,966,918. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $39.71 and a twelve month high of $62.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 85.71% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 5,359 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.20, for a total transaction of $327,970.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 115,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,038,367.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 112,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.95, for a total value of $6,856,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,500 shares in the company, valued at $6,856,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,673 shares of company stock worth $7,906,167. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on ORCL. Bank of America raised their target price on Oracle from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Oracle from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.86.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

