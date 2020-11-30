UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,539,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 341,411 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Chevron worth $470,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 10,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 10,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 15,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $88.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 342,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,233,450. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $122.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.96. The company has a market capitalization of $172.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.21.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Scotiabank downgraded Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Truist lowered Chevron to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.79.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

