UBS Group Analysts Give ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) a €15.40 Price Target

UBS Group set a €15.40 ($18.12) target price on ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) (ETR:PSM) in a report issued on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSM. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.35 ($15.71) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Independent Research set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €12.71 ($14.95).

PSM opened at €12.43 ($14.62) on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €11.38 and a 200-day moving average price of €10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 241.54, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.77. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a one year low of €5.72 ($6.73) and a one year high of €14.33 ($16.85).

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (PSM.F)

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

