UBS Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) a GBX 192 Price Target

UBS Group set a GBX 192 ($2.51) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) (LON:VOD) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

VOD has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 159 ($2.08) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 190 ($2.48) price objective on Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.13 ($2.33).

Get Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) alerts:

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 124.90 ($1.63) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 112.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 118.07. Vodafone Group Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 92.76 ($1.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 158.50 ($2.07).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.25%. Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L)’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Plc (VOD.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.