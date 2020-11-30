UBS Group Reiterates $325.00 Price Target for salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM)

UBS Group set a $325.00 price objective on salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) in a research note released on Thursday, AR Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $261.17.

Shares of salesforce.com stock opened at $247.63 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $253.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.28. salesforce.com has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.65, for a total transaction of $3,474,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.29, for a total value of $1,376,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,955 shares in the company, valued at $18,432,041.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 500,851 shares of company stock worth $125,862,612. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after buying an additional 5,236,449 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $264,849,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,232,417 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,343,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,434 shares during the period. Finally, Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,716,000. 74.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

