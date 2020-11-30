Ultra Trading Up 30.2% This Week (UOS)

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, Ultra has traded 30.2% higher against the US dollar. Ultra has a market capitalization of $40.22 million and $689,345.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000741 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,207.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.76 or 0.01612711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00089379 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000890 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004927 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.46 or 0.00330408 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 282,480,130 tokens. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.