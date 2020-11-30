UMA Price Down 3.9% This Week (UMA)

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. UMA has a total market capitalization of $448.48 million and approximately $10.91 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, UMA has traded down 3.9% against the dollar. One UMA token can now be purchased for approximately $8.08 or 0.00042072 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005207 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00027871 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00163008 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $180.29 or 0.00938636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00262440 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.83 or 0.00452049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.52 or 0.00158898 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001675 BTC.

UMA Token Profile

UMA’s total supply is 101,123,166 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,498,535 tokens. The official message board for UMA is medium.com/uma-project. The official website for UMA is umaproject.org.

Buying and Selling UMA

UMA can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UMA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UMA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

