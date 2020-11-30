Unify Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $5,867.00 (UNIFY)

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on November 30th. Unify has a market cap of $405,067.81 and $5,867.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unify coin can now be bought for about $0.0223 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. During the last week, Unify has traded 12% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Unify alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.42 or 0.00444700 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002481 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000348 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

About Unify

Unify is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, YoBit, Cryptopia, Mercatox and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Unify using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unify and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.