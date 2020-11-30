Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Lessened by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,761,165 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 69,763 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.41% of Union Pacific worth $543,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 21.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $204.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,820. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $211.14.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

