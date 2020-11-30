Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,642 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 52.1% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 13.3% in the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,488 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 80.6% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 81,147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,720,000 after buying an additional 36,205 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 21.8% during the second quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 5,594 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNP shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Union Pacific from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

UNP traded down $2.21 on Monday, reaching $203.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,556,820. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.08 and a fifty-two week high of $211.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $184.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total value of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,466,035.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total transaction of $1,051,061.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares in the company, valued at $12,230,714.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

