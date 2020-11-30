Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co lessened its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,358 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,467 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 11,411 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 680 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.51, for a total value of $1,051,061.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,230,714.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.79, for a total transaction of $193,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 74,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,035.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $203.99. 26,608 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556,820. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $105.08 and a twelve month high of $211.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $197.36 and a 200 day moving average of $184.27.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.54% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UNP. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $225.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 17th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.46.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

See Also: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.