United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,271,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,273,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of United Parcel Service worth $1,044,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 98.3% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

