United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,271,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,273,781 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.73% of United Parcel Service worth $1,044,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth $890,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $216,000. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 2.9% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 77,466 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,613,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 83,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $169.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $178.01. The stock has a market cap of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 53.65%.

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.