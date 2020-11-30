United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock Position Decreased by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC decreased its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service comprises 1.5% of Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 32.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 30,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 19.6% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 84.9% in the third quarter. Capstone Financial Group Inc. now owns 721 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $214.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.39.

NYSE UPS traded up $0.16 on Monday, hitting $169.05. 63,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,557,248. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $168.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.77.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.65%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.