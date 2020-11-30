UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $20,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth $39,000. Ossiam increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 144 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.64.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $335.92. 95,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,113,970. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $187.72 and a twelve month high of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $320.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $333.11 and a 200 day moving average of $310.66.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

