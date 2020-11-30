Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on URBN. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Urban Outfitters from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub raised Urban Outfitters from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.84.

Shares of URBN opened at $29.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.65. Urban Outfitters has a one year low of $12.28 and a one year high of $32.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.83 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.33. Urban Outfitters had a positive return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Urban Outfitters will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Trish Donnelly sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 30.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of URBN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters in the 2nd quarter valued at $827,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 688,675 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $10,482,000 after purchasing an additional 482,064 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,130 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,666 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 274,260 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $4,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.31% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

