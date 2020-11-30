USDX (USDX) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 30th. During the last week, USDX has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. USDX has a market capitalization of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDX coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002020 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002463 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00008304 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005206 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001677 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 21.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000140 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Coin Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. The official website for USDX is usdx.cash. USDX’s official message board is medium.com/@USDXWallet. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDX Coin Trading

USDX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

