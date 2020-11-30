Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB) Hits New 52-Week High at $0.09

Vanadiumcorp Resource Inc (CVE:VRB) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 207879 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.05. The firm has a market cap of $18.76 million and a P/E ratio of -21.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

About Vanadiumcorp Resource (CVE:VRB)

VanadiumCorp has developed a new technology to produce reusable vanadium electrolyte directly and sustainably from virtually any source for perpetual use in vanadium batteries. Jointly developed with Electrochem Technologies and Materials Inc “VEPT” eliminates the carbon footprint and high cost associated with global vanadium supply.

