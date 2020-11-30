VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (MVB.AX) (ASX:MVB) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.35

VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (MVB.AX) (ASX:MVB) declared a interim dividend on Monday, November 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (MVB.AX)’s previous interim dividend of $0.05.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of A$17.67.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (MVB.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Australian Banks ETF (MVB.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.