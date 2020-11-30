Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Lessened by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,093 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 0.8% of MML Investors Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. MML Investors Services LLC owned 0.14% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares worth $67,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at about $59,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.86 on Monday, hitting $137.84. 117,191 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,634,561. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $140.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.40.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.