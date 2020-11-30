Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) Shares Sold by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 37.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,548 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 3,803 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,150.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 201,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after purchasing an additional 185,458 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 37.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VDE stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.76. The company had a trading volume of 51,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,309. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.42. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $30.03 and a 52 week high of $83.27.

About Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.