Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 954,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,774 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares worth $41,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 177,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 77,801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,873 shares during the period. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 154,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,668,000 after buying an additional 7,435 shares in the last quarter.

VWO traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $47.71. The company had a trading volume of 477,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,910,055. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.93 and a 200-day moving average of $42.76. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $48.86.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

