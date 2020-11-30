Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.5% of MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.20% of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares worth $120,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VUG. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.5% during the second quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.0% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 10,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 426,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,002,000 after buying an additional 91,956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.6% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,316,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,848. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.93. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $247.78.

About Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

