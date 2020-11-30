Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) Shares Purchased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $51,000.

Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $214.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,286. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.44. Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $138.11 and a 12 month high of $225.80.

About Vanguard Health Care Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

