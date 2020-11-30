Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stake Boosted by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.7% of Kore Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $0.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $333.69. The stock had a trading volume of 2,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,972. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.05. Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $179.45 and a 52 week high of $340.74.

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.