Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Purchased by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 0.5% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $70.02. 3,854 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 885,822. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $65.69 and a 52-week high of $70.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.36.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

