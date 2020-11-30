Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gilbert & Cook Inc.

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 0.8% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $1.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $199.07. 19,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,529. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.28. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $110.05 and a 12 month high of $200.85.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

