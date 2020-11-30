Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 169,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 3.2% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $13,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,828,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $476,987,000 after buying an additional 774,240 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 149.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 123,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,737,000 after purchasing an additional 32,747 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $499,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.87. 184,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,231,327. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.02. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

About Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.