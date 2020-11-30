Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Shares Acquired by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 3,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 19,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,546,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.4% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter.

VNQ stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $84.21. The company had a trading volume of 238,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,231,327. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.02.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

