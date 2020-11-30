Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) is Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,730 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.9% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $29,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 162.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,922,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,123,000 after buying an additional 13,558,423 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,882,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,370,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000,938 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after acquiring an additional 5,782,759 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,967,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,996,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,791 shares during the period. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $137,052,000.

BND traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.40. 74,901 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,174,513. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.49 and a 12-month high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were issued a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

