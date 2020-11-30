Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Bought by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 16.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,779 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.8% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 20,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 7,083 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $305,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 149,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,351,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth about $43,336,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.80. 166,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,748. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.98. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $188.37.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

